Motorbike, three wheeler sales up by 18.07 % in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed an increased of 18.07 percent during the first five months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 792,228 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-November 2020-21 against the�sale�of 670,954 units in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 18.07 percent, according to�the Pakistan�automobile�Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The�sale�of�Honda�motorcycles went up 19.33 percent from 430,143 units in last year to 512,010 units during current year whereas the�sale�of�Suzuki�motorcycles witnessed decrease of 2.76 percent from 8,967 units�to 8,719 units.

Similarly, the�sale�of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 10,711 units to 8,733 witnessing decreased of 18.46 percent while the sale of Ravi motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 69.

39 percent from 7,686 units to 2,352 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased by 18.19 percent from 144,294 units to 170,549 units while the sales of�Road�Prince motorcycles also increased by 25.20 percent�from�53,889 units to 67,474 units.

Meanwhile, the�sale�of�Road�Prince three wheelers witnessed an increase of 36.69 percent�from�3,406 units in last year to 4,656 units in the�same�month's current year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also increased by 44.36 percent from 4,177 units to 6,030 units.

The�sale�of Qingqi three wheelers has shown increase of 82.75 percent by going up�from�4,587 units to 8,383 units whereas the�sale�of United Auto three wheelers also rose 27.99 percent�from�2,575 units to 3,296 units, the data revealed.

