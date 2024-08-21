Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three Wheelers' Increase By 15.49% In July 2024

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 15.19 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month under review, as many as 84,993 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 73,588 units in July (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles rose by 13.29 per cent from 62,012 units to 70,255 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed an increase of 71.68 per cent from 957 units to 1,643 units during the month under review.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down from 675 units to 302 units witnessing a decline of 55.25 per cent.

Sale of Road Prince motorbikes surged by 6.88 per cent from 1,118 units to 1,195 units while the sales of United Auto motorcycles also increased by 20.17 per cent from 7,657 units to 9,202 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers also increased to 80 units from 43 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers witnessed an increase of 44.62 percent from 363 units to 552 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 113.40 per cent from 761 units to 1,624 units, the data revealed.

