Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Decreases 11.92% In 8 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 11.92 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During July-February 2023-24, as many as 740,204 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 840,396 units in July-February (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 7.64 per cent from 697,864 units to 644,544 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 58.70 per cent from 24,981 units to 10,316 units during the months under review.
Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 8,623 units to 5,218 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 52.
06 per cent from 22,109 units to 10,597 units.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 23.74 per cent from 71,213 units to 54,305 units.
Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers however surged from 1,100 units to 1,805 units showing growth of 64.09 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 18.35 per cent from 7,335 units to 8,681 units.
The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had decreased by 28.72 per cent from 5,229 units to 3,727 units whereas sale of Road Prince three-wheelar also witnessed a decrease of 38.08 per cent from 1,326 units to 821 units.
