Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 12% during Jul-Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 12.33 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-January, as many as 646,440 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 737,393 units in July-January (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 8.22 per cent from 612,817 units to 562,440 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 61.40 per cent from 22,985 units to 8,870 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 7,577 units to 4,914 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 51.62 per cent from 19,706 units to 9,533 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 21.67 per cent from 61,260 units to 47,984 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers however surged from 937 units to 1,715 units showing growth of 83.03 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 21.90 per cent from 5,871 units to 7,157 units.

The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had decreased 31.81 per cent from 4,410 units to 3,007 units.

More Stories From Business