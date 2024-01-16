Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 13% during Jul-Dec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 13.70 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-December, as many as 541,821 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 627,835 units in July-December (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 10.01 per cent from 522,770 units to 470,399 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 64.42 per cent from 20,762 units to 7,386 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 6,823 units to 4,583 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 53.38 per cent from 17,336 units to 8,082 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 16.25 per cent from 50,384 units to 42,196 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers however surged from 770 units to 1,097 units showing growth of 42.46 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 27.40 per cent from 3,868 units to 4,928 units.

The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had decreased 28.64 per cent from 3,481 units to 2,484 units.