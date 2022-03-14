Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 3% in 8 months

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.10 percent during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the sale of corresponding period of last year

During the period under review, as many as 1228,540 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-February (2021-22) against the sale of 1267,844 units in July-February (2020-21), showing a decline of 3.10 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 8.08 percent from 836,046 units in last year to 903,659 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 63.93 percent from 14,954 units to 24,515 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 14,526 units to 16,113 units witnessing an increase of 10.

92 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 31.86 percent from 101,296 units to 69,018 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 28.66 percent from 260,216 units to 185,628 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 22.11 percent from 7,173 units in last year to 5,587 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 6.51 percent from 10,581 units to 9,892 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 26.63 percent by going down from 13,075 units to 9,593 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 57.91 percent from 5,019 units to 2,112 units, the data revealed.

