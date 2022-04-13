Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 4% in 9 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 4.23 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the sale of corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1438,194 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-March (2021-22) against the sale of 1377,281 units in July-March (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.23 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 6.02 percent from 961,076 units in last year to 1018,984 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 59.49 percent from 17,363 units to 27,693 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 16,597 units to 18,193 units witnessing an increase of 9.

61 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 34.16 percent from 111,570 units to 73,450 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 27.77 percent from 286,899 units to 207,215 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 16.95 percent from 7,498 units in last year to 6,227 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three wheeler also dipped by 16.09 percent from 11,790 units to 9,892 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 25.72 percent by going down from 14,646 units to 10,879 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 58.20 percent from 5,556 units to 2,322 units, the data revealed.

