UrduPoint.com

Motorbikes, Three Wheelers' Sale Decreases 4.33 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 4.33 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 4.33 percent during the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the sale of corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 1821,467 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-June (2021-22) against the sale of 1903,931 units in July-June (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.33 percent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 5.28 percent from 1292,096 units in last year to 1360,403 units during the period under review whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 52.29 percent from 24,851 units to 37,846 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 19,924 units to 23,289 units witnessing an increase of 16.

88 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 36.34 percent from 141,230 units to 89,900 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 27.93 percent from 368,643 units to 265,677 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 17.34 percent from 10,116 units in last year to 8,361 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler however rose by 0.11 percent from 15,665 units to 15,683 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 25.69 percent by going down from 18,753 units to 13,935 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 52.56 percent from 6,653 units to 3,156 units, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

26 minutes ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

1 hour ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.