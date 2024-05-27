Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Decreases 6.49% In 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 6.49 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-April 2023-24, as many as 941,406 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,006,839 units in July-April (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 2.78 per cent from 843,219 units to 819,752 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 51.55 per cent from 28,091 units to 13,610 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 11,161 units to 5,824 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 45.

28 per cent from 24,694 units to 13,511 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 15.33 per cent from 82,069 units to 69,480 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers however surged from 1,240 units to 1,948 units showing growth of 57.09 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 35.88 per cent from 8,267 units to 11,234 units.

The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had decreased by 19.87 per cent from 5,916 units to 4,740 units whereas sales of Road Prince three-wheelers also witnessed a decrease of 26.87 per cent from 1,503 units to 1,099 units.

