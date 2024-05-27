Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Decreases 6.49% In 10 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 6.49 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During July-April 2023-24, as many as 941,406 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,006,839 units in July-April (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 2.78 per cent from 843,219 units to 819,752 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 51.55 per cent from 28,091 units to 13,610 units during the months under review.
Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 11,161 units to 5,824 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 45.
28 per cent from 24,694 units to 13,511 units.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 15.33 per cent from 82,069 units to 69,480 units.
Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers however surged from 1,240 units to 1,948 units showing growth of 57.09 percent, while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers also witnessed an increase of 35.88 per cent from 8,267 units to 11,234 units.
The data revealed that Qingqi three-wheeler sales had decreased by 19.87 per cent from 5,916 units to 4,740 units whereas sales of Road Prince three-wheelers also witnessed a decrease of 26.87 per cent from 1,503 units to 1,099 units.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open50 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 20244 hours ago
-
FDA declares 224 colonies illegal17 hours ago
-
18,371 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme19 hours ago
-
President ICCI inaugurates water filtration plant in G/10 Markaz21 hours ago
-
Political will essential for successful urban regeneration: Speakers21 hours ago
-
Panwaar elected as President Traders Union KPT22 hours ago
-
Film "Kazakh Khanate-the Golden Throne" depicts Kazak glory, statehood: Ambassador Kistafin23 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in London Tech Week expo23 hours ago