Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Drops 10% During July-October

Published November 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 10.1 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-October, as many as 370,966 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 412,825 units in July-October (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 6 per cent from 345,381 units to 322,260 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 63 per cent from 13,532 units to 4,995 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 4,856 units to 3,237 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 52 per cent from 12,194 units to 5,851 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 6 per cent from 30,337 units to 28,633 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 521 units to 106 units while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 33 percent from 2,907 units to 3,880 units.

The data revealed that the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 22 per cent from 1,977 units to 1,536 units.

