Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale drops 12% during July-November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 12.30 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July- November, as many as 459,459 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 523,936 units in July-November (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 9 per cent from 437,708 units to 398,303 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 65.48 per cent from 17,450 units to 6,023 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 5,796 units to 3,896 units while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 52.03 per cent from 14,540 units to 6,974 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 9.12 per cent from 40,504 units to 36,807 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 960 units to 393 units while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 35.26 per cent from 3,440 units to 4,653 units.

The data revealed that the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers has shown a decrease of 23.16 per cent from 2,486 units to 1,910 units.