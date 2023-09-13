Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale drops 18.56% during July-August

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 18.56 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 161,906 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 198,824 units in July-August (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 16.96 per cent from 165,090 units to 137,083 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 61.54 per cent from 6,967 units to 2,679 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 2,501 units to 1,625 units witnessing a decline of 35.02 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 55.80 per cent from 6,105 units to 2,698 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a nominal decline of 2.83 per cent from 15,264 units to 14,832 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 460 units to 85 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 3.36 percent from 891 units to 921 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 85.18 per cent from 999 units to 1,850 units, the data revealed.