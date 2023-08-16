Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three Wheelers' Sale Drops 23.75% In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale drops 23.75% in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 23.75 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month under review, as many as 73,588 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 96,521 units in July (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 22.54 per cent from 80,067 units to 62,012 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 72.75 per cent from 3,512 units to 957 units during the month under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 1,261 units to 675 units witnessing a decline of 46.47 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 61.86 per cent from 2,932 units to 1,118 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a nominal decline of 0.11 per cent from 7,666 units to 7,657 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 103 units to 43 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 18.62 percent from 306 units to 363 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 193.82 per cent from 259 units to 761 units, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda July From Suzuki

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

2 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

2 hours ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

3 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business