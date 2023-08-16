Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale drops 23.75% in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 23.75 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month under review, as many as 73,588 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 96,521 units in July (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 22.54 per cent from 80,067 units to 62,012 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 72.75 per cent from 3,512 units to 957 units during the month under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 1,261 units to 675 units witnessing a decline of 46.47 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 61.86 per cent from 2,932 units to 1,118 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a nominal decline of 0.11 per cent from 7,666 units to 7,657 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 103 units to 43 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 18.62 percent from 306 units to 363 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 193.82 per cent from 259 units to 761 units, the data revealed.