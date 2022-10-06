Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale drops 32.94% in two months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 32.94 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to sale of corresponding period of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 198,097 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold against the sale of 295,422 units in July-August (2021-22), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Suzuki motorcycles however witnessed an increase of 22.16 percent from 5,703 units in last year to 6,967 units during the months under review whereas the sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 17.47 percent from 200,039 units to 165,090 units.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 3,985 units to 2,503 units witnessing a decline of 37.18 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 70.35 percent from 20,591 units to 6,105 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 73.81 percent from 58,285 units to 15,264 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers dipped from 1,305 units to 460 units while the sale of Qingqi three wheelers also decreased by 58.79 percent from 2,194 units to 904 units.

The sale of United Auto three wheelers has shown decrease of 13.64 percent from 337 units to 291 units, the data revealed.

\395