Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Drops 9% During July-September

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale drops 9% during July-September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 9.85 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 268,990 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 298,405 units in July-September (2022-23), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 7.19 per cent from 250,132 units to 232,139 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 62.27 per cent from 10,007 units to 3,775 units during the months under review.

Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 3,726 units to 2,555 units witnessing a decline of 31.42 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 55.59 per cent from 9,273 units to 4,118 units.

However, the sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 7.04 per cent from 20,369 units to 21,803 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 412 units to 218 units while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 31.14 percent from 2,193 units to 2,876 units.

The data revealed that the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers has shown a nominal decrease of 2.19 per cent from 1,365 units to 1,335 units.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda From Suzuki

Recent Stories

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

13 hours ago
Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

13 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

13 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business