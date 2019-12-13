Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale falls 16.8% in 5 months

The motorcycles and three-wheelers' sale has declined by 16.83 percent to 672,032 units in July-November (2019-20) against sale of 785,146 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The motorcycles and three-wheelers' sale has declined by 16.83 percent to 672,032 units in July-November (2019-20) against sale of 785,146 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers edged down to 142,604 units in November 2019 as compared to the sale of 143,997 units in same month of previous year thus showing a negative growth of 0.96 percent.

According to latest data issued by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), sale of Honda bikes witnessed a decline of 11.8 percent in first five months of current fiscal year as it went down to 428,718 units compared to 486,147 units soled during the period July-November (2018-19).

Likewise sale of Suzuki motorbikes during the period under review fell to 8,877 units in July-November (2019-20) from 10,122 units recorded in same period of last year showing a decline of 12.

3 percent.

Sale of Qingqi three wheelers plunged by 42.9 from 9,289 units in first five months of previous year to 5,304 units in same period of current fiscal year.

Similarly Sazgar three wheelers' sale also declined to 4,885 units in the period under review while during same period of last year, as many as 6,811 units were sold.

Sale of Yamaha two wheelers was recorded at 9,816 units compared to 12,110 units in first five months of previous fiscal year whereas sale of Roadprince bikes went down to 53,889 units compared to 79,625 units sold during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Sale of United Auto motorcycles also witnessed a declining trend as it fell from 177,152 units in the corresponding period of the year 2018-19 to 148,851 units in same period of current fiscal year.