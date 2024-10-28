Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 19.03% During Jul-Sep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 19.03 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 320,187 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 268,990 units in July-September (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 16.68 per cent from 232,139 units to 270,877 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 48.29 per cent from 3,775 units to 5,598 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 29,951 units from 21,803 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 6.

92 percent from 4,118 units from 4,403 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 1,095 units from 2,555 units witnessing a decline of 57.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 6.92 percent from 4,118 units to 4,403 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 2,217 units from1,335 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 88.97 per cent from 2,876 units to 5,435 units, the data revealed.

The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 6.42 percent from 218 units to 204 units, the data added.

