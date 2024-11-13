Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 23.42% during Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 23.42 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 457,880 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 370,966 units in July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 19.83 per cent from 322,260 units to 386,170 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 49.74 per cent from 4,995 units to 7,480 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 44,294 units from 28,633 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 6.

30 percent from 5,851 units from 6,220 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 1,602 units from 3,237 units witnessing a decline of 50.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 149.28 percent from 211 units to 526 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 3,188 units from 1,536 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 101.95 per cent from 3,880 units to 7,836 units, the data revealed.

The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 18.82 percent from 324 units to 263 units, the data added.