Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 23.42% During Jul-Oct
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 23.42 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During the months under review, as many as 457,880 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 370,966 units in July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 19.83 per cent from 322,260 units to 386,170 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 49.74 per cent from 4,995 units to 7,480 units during the months under review.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 44,294 units from 28,633 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 6.
30 percent from 5,851 units from 6,220 units.
However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 1,602 units from 3,237 units witnessing a decline of 50.50 per cent.
Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 149.28 percent from 211 units to 526 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 3,188 units from 1,536 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 101.95 per cent from 3,880 units to 7,836 units, the data revealed.
The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 18.82 percent from 324 units to 263 units, the data added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Japan provides $18.5 mln for flood management1 hour ago
-
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer for exploiting olive potential to cut edible oil imports2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of domestic geese found dead in IIOJK-based freshwater Wular lake4 hours ago
-
German lithium plant hopes to turbo-charge Europe's EV makers4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 20246 hours ago
-
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs15 hours ago
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln17 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant17 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets French Ambassador to update on macroeconomic situation18 hours ago
-
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization19 hours ago