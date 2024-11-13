Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 23.42% During Jul-Oct

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 23.42% during Jul-Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 23.42 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 457,880 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 370,966 units in July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 19.83 per cent from 322,260 units to 386,170 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 49.74 per cent from 4,995 units to 7,480 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 44,294 units from 28,633 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 6.

30 percent from 5,851 units from 6,220 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 1,602 units from 3,237 units witnessing a decline of 50.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 149.28 percent from 211 units to 526 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 3,188 units from 1,536 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 101.95 per cent from 3,880 units to 7,836 units, the data revealed.

The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 18.82 percent from 324 units to 263 units, the data added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

1 hour ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

2 hours ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

2 hours ago
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

3 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

3 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

4 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business