Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 25.87% During Jul-Nov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 25.87 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During the months under review, as many as 578,364 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 459,459 units in July-November (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 22.20 per cent from 398,303 units to 486,758 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 60.91 per cent from 6,023 units to 9,692 units during the months under review.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 56,379 units from 36,807 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 20.
93 percent to 8,434 units from 6,974 units.
However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 2,141 units from 3,896 units witnessing a decline of 45.04 per cent.
Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 64.12 percent from 393 units to 645 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 4,178 units from 1,910 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 110.87 per cent from 4,653 units to 9,812 units, the data revealed.
The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 15.03 percent from 379 units to 322 units, the data added.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Business
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 25.87% during Jul-Nov5 minutes ago
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points37 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week looking up1 hour ago
-
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 20246 hours ago
-
Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced15 hours ago
-
CM's China visit to fortify trade ties: LCCI17 hours ago
-
CPEC Phase 2.0: Pakistan-China partnership enters new era with high-level engagements in Beijing19 hours ago
-
CTI for Error Correction Model to revive handmade carpet industry21 hours ago
-
CDWP okays 15 development projects worth Rs422.704 bln22 hours ago