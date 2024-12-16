Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 25.87% During Jul-Nov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 25.87% during Jul-Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 25.87 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 578,364 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 459,459 units in July-November (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 22.20 per cent from 398,303 units to 486,758 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 60.91 per cent from 6,023 units to 9,692 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 56,379 units from 36,807 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 20.

93 percent to 8,434 units from 6,974 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 2,141 units from 3,896 units witnessing a decline of 45.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 64.12 percent from 393 units to 645 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 4,178 units from 1,910 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 110.87 per cent from 4,653 units to 9,812 units, the data revealed.

The sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 15.03 percent from 379 units to 322 units, the data added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda From Suzuki

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

5 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

37 minutes ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

48 minutes ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Business