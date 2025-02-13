Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 29.26% During Jul-Jan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 29.26 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During the months under review, as many as 835,616 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 646,440 units during July-January (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 25.03 per cent from 562,440 units to 703,226 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 56.82 per cent from 8,870 units to 13,910 units during the months under review.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 80,370 units from 47,984 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 26.10 percent to 12,022 units from 9,533 units.
However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 3,132 units from 4,914 units witnessing a decline of 36.26 per cent.
Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 86.34 percent from 630 units to 1,174 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 6,203 units from 3,007 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers increased by 108.24 percent from 7,157 units to 14,904 units whereas the sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 195.80 percent from 1,715 units to 581 units, the data added.
