Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 30% During Jul-Feb

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 30 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 962,315 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 740,210 units during July-February (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 25.88 percent from 644,544 units to 811,395 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 57.70 percent from 10,316 units to 16,269 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 92,307 units from 54,305 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 13.44 percent to 12,022 units from 10,597 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 3,587 units from 5,218 units witnessing a decline of 31.25 percent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 43 percent from 821 units to 1,174 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 7,198 units from 3,727 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers increased by 102.25 percent from 8,681 units to 17,558 units whereas the sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 60.60 percent from 1,805 units to 711 units, the data added.

