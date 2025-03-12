Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 30% During Jul-Feb
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 30 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During the months under review, as many as 962,315 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 740,210 units during July-February (2023-24), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 25.88 percent from 644,544 units to 811,395 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 57.70 percent from 10,316 units to 16,269 units during the months under review.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 92,307 units from 54,305 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 13.44 percent to 12,022 units from 10,597 units.
However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 3,587 units from 5,218 units witnessing a decline of 31.25 percent.
Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 43 percent from 821 units to 1,174 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 7,198 units from 3,727 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers increased by 102.25 percent from 8,681 units to 17,558 units whereas the sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 60.60 percent from 1,805 units to 711 units, the data added.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Business
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 30% during Jul-Feb6 minutes ago
-
Chicken cost amplify by Rs 152 per kg in twin cities46 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20254 hours ago
-
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industrial hub in Sohar16 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market17 hours ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers20 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 202520 hours ago