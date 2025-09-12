Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 44 Percent: PAMA
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 44.06 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.
During the months under review, as many as 272,601 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 189,227 units in July-August (2024-25), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).
The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 43.77 per cent from 160,738 units to 231,108 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 44.43 per cent from 3,549 units to 5,126 units during the months under review.
The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 56.24 per cent from 16,649 units to 26,013 units.
The sale of Yamaha motorbikes went up to 1,211 units from 645 units, witnessing an increase of 87.75 per cent, while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes also surged to 3,504 units from 2,649 units.
Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers increased from 161 units to 284 units, while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also increased by 15.04 percent from 1,296 units to 1,491 units.
The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 6.58 per cent from 3,267 units to 3,482 units, whereas the sale of Road Prince increased to 382 units from 273 units, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president
Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..
PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
More Stories From Business
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 44 percent: PAMA2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs2,500 to Rs386,500 per tola12 minutes ago
-
SCCI continues exporter empowerment with day 4 of Basic Media Marketing Course2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 20256 hours ago
-
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Trade”16 hours ago
-
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS17 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer, FFC CEO discuss fertilizer pricing, farmer relief & agricultural sustainability19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand $ 19.68 billion17 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon assures maximum facilitation to boost cement, clinker exports17 hours ago