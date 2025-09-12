Open Menu

Motorbikes, Three-wheelers Sale Increases 44 Percent: PAMA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 44.06 per cent during the first two months of the current financial year (2025-26) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 272,601 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 189,227 units in July-August (2024-25), according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 43.77 per cent from 160,738 units to 231,108 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 44.43 per cent from 3,549 units to 5,126 units during the months under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 56.24 per cent from 16,649 units to 26,013 units.

The sale of Yamaha motorbikes went up to 1,211 units from 645 units, witnessing an increase of 87.75 per cent, while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes also surged to 3,504 units from 2,649 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers increased from 161 units to 284 units, while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also increased by 15.04 percent from 1,296 units to 1,491 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 6.58 per cent from 3,267 units to 3,482 units, whereas the sale of Road Prince increased to 382 units from 273 units, the data revealed.

