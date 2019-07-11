Motorcycle production dips 2.93 pc in 01 months

The production of motorcycles during the first ten months of fiscal year 2018-19 decreased by 11.88 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The production of motorcycles during the first ten months of fiscal year 2018-19 decreased by 11.88 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

As many as 2,076,059 motorcycles were produced during July-April (2018-19) against the production of 2,355,818 units during July-April (2017-18), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) also decreased by 14.58 percent by going down from 25,117 units last year to 21,454 LCVs during 2018-19.

The output of cars and jeeps witnessed 2.93 percent decrease to 190,913 units from the production of 196,677 units last year.

The production of trucks also decreased from 7,736 units last year to 5,418 units, showing decline of 29.96 percent while the production of tractors decreased by 28.71 percent, from 60,501units to 43,130 units.

The production of buses during the period under review however witnessed positive growth of 13.43 percent by going up from the output of 648 units to 735 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles decreased by 16.24 percent from the output of 247,712 units in April 2018 to 207,479 units in April 2019 while the production LCVs also decreased by 23.

65 percent, from 2,512 units to 1,918 units.

The production of jeeps and cars decreased by 27.19 percent to 20,670 units during April 2019 against the production of 15,050 units during last April.

The production of tractors also witnessed negative growth of 28.71 percent by declining from 7,950 units in April 2018 to 5,673 units in April 2019; the production of trucks decreased by 52.83 percent from the output of 829 units to 391 units in April 2019 whereas the production of buses decreased by 7.53 percent from 93 units to 86 units.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production has witnessed a decline of 3.51 percent during first 10 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 145.54 points during July-April (2018-19) against 150.84 points during July-April (2017-18), showing a negative growth of 3.51 percent.

The highest decrease of 3.01 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.39 percent decline in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) while a decrease of 0.11 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial board of Statistics.