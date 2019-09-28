MoU inked for establishment of biggest Expo Center at Faisalabad

The biggest Expo Center would be established at here through joint venture by the Punjab government and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):The biggest Expo Center would be established at here through joint venture by the Punjab government and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI).

In this connection a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) was signed by Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and President FCCI Syed Zial Alamdar Hussain during a meeting held here at FCCI conference room.

Vice President FCCI Mian Tanvir, other members of executive committee, PTI leader Ch Ashfaq Ahmad and other members of FCCI were present on the occasion.

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade congratulated FCCI management and said that Punjab government would provide 70 acres of land at M-III Industrial Estate Sahianwala for the establishment of state-of-the-art biggest Expo Center of the Pakistan. He said that the expo center would helpful to attract the foreign investment in textile and other industrial sectors besides promoting the export to achieve foreign exchange.

The minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was committed to extend all out facilities to the industrialists and investors for generating maximum economic activities and opportunities of employment.

He said that Faisalabad was like a crown on textile sector and providing big share in export of different textile products. He said that the Punjab government would protect the interests of the industrialists and investors and inspection less regime was being introduced for discouraging the interference of the different government departments to avoid any disturbance for the industrialists.

He said that revenue collection and surveillance system were made separate and no one official could disturb the factory owner.

The minister said that the planning was finalized for industrial zoning and Punjab government would provide strong structure in the industrial zones for redressing the issue of growing residential colonies in around the industrial areas.

He said that any kind of corruption of departments in industrialization would not be tolerated.

He said issues of traders would be resolved on top priority basis as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He informed that third party system was being introduced for the inspections of the boilers of the factories to eliminate the harassment of boiler inspectors adding that however, safety and security of the boilers would be insured with taking the measures of making insurance policy.

The minister said that the reforms were made for the inspection of weight and measures, and now monitoring and surveillance could be made better in this regard.

Earlier, President FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain welcomed the Minister Industries, Commerce and Trade and appreciated the industrialization policy of Punjab government.

He said that constant interaction between the Ministry of Industry and the industrialists would help in promoting the maximum investment for strengthening the economy.

Later, the souvenir was presented to the Minister for Industry by the President FCCI.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company and took briefing about the local and foreign investment at M-III industrial estate.

He also reviewed the project of Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone being established near Sahianwala on more than 3000 acre land. Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Amir Saleemi gave the briefing to the Minister.

Talking to the media the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made historical and courageous speech at the top world forum UNO General Assembly and presented the case of the Kashmiris before the world very effectively.

He said that the PM's speech was not only voice of every citizen of Pakistan and held Kashmir but it was also representation of Muslim Ummah.

He said that the every Pakistani was proud on visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.