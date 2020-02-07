UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed Between Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, PABA To Increase Trade Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:34 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and the Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) on Thursday inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase cooperation towards improving trade and economic activities between Pakistan and the United States.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hassam Asghar and Chairman PABA M Siddique Sheikh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions, said a press release issued here.

The MOU is aimed at increasing trade and investment opportunities for members of the PABA and the LCCI in both countries. The both signatories would establish effective consultation, cooperation and exchange of information between them and agreed to hold meetings on regular intervals to identify the focus areas of cooperation.

According to the signed document, the PABA and LCCI would work in close collaboration with the respective governments to achieve these goals and further to enhance the liaison and cooperation between the respective organizations in the areas of economic development in key sectors.

PABA Chairman Muhammad Siddique Sheikh said that there was a dire need to arrange delegation aimed at conducting survey of US markets requirements. He said that there was very minimal representation of Pakistani products in US markets which could be enhanced many times just with the access to the right information of market's needs.

He said there should be strong liaison among the chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan and the United Stated to strengthen trade and economic ties.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that Pakistani exports could be increased manifold with a proper research and technology transfer in every sector.

He emphasized that the PABA should work to bring US companies in Pakistan for joint ventures in different sectors of economy with particularly focusing technology transfer andmodification in Pakistan.

He hoped that the MoU between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pakistan American Business Association would go a long way to achieve their desired goals of enhancing the bilateral trade relations.

