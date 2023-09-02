Open Menu

MoU Signed To Establish State-of-the-art Expo Centre In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 08:05 PM

MoU signed to establish state-of-the-art Expo Centre in Capital

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Intelligence Bureau Employee's Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Expo Centre in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Intelligence Bureau Employee's Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Expo Centre in the Federal Capital.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, IBECHS signed the MoU in a ceremony here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Mehmood, President IBECHS said that by establishing an Expo Center in the Federal Capital, we would be discharging an important national responsibility.

He said that the Expo Centre was the backbone of the economy and a joint venture between ICCI and IBECHS for this important project would go a long way in improving the economy. He said that this project would make the region a hub of business activities. He stressed the value addition of products to boost exports and revive the economy. He thanked the ICCI for signing a MoU with IBECHS for this key project and assured that his organization is ready to start more projects with ICCI on a joint venture basis.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the joint venture between ICCI and IBECHS was a step in the right direction to improve the economy as the Expo Centre would showcase the exportable products of Pakistan and boost exports. He said that China and Turkey had increased their exports and tourism by organizing expos and hoped that this expo center would also help enhance exports and tourism in Pakistan.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary IBECHS said that their society was located at an ideal place and many new development projects would be completed here. He was optimistic that the expo center would open up many new avenues for the promotion of business, investment and exports.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that the Chamber had been making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region and it would like to work with IBECHS for materialization of this important project.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that the joint venture between ICCI and IBECHS was a great step for the revival of the economy. He said that Pakistan had great potential to boost exports and hoped that the expo center would contribute positively towards achieving this goal.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that the reduction in taxes on real estate would boost foreign remittances and FDI in Pakistan and stressed that the government should take measures in this regard. He said that the expo center would also showcase the potential of exportable products of the defence sector and increase their exports. The ICCI will also like to set up JVs with IBECHS for many other projects including hospital, university and college, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Turkey China Chamber Hub Commerce Government Industry Housing Employment

Recent Stories

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECN ..

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECNO is now available in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago
 Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological ..

Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological Landscape fore fronting local ..

6 minutes ago
 India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup ..

India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 clash

33 minutes ago
 23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039 ..

23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039;

36 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

2 hours ago
 Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani ..

Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani service enterprise participate ..

6 minutes ago
Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

2 hours ago
 Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

3 hours ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

3 hours ago
 Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK l ..

Maulana Ashrafi slams PTI chairman for hiring UK lawyer

13 seconds ago
 American Business Council celebrates first ESG Exc ..

American Business Council celebrates first ESG Excellence Awards

15 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business