MoU Signed To Make Pakistan Food Self-sufficient
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:05 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday signed between Green Corporate Initiative and Organic Pakistan to Revolutionize Agriculture to ensure food sovereignty and environmental sustainability in Pakistan
The Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) and Organic Pakistan (OP) have officially inked MoU to spearhead a transformative journey towards smart and sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and urban farming practices to make Pakistan food self sufficient.
The agreement signed for ensuring Pakistan to move from food import and dependency to a self-sufficient food exporting nation.
The partnership is also aimed to improve the status of the farmers by bringing them into the mainstream economic development, particularly the agriculture policy debate.
The MoU, signed at the Green Corporate Initiative Pvt. Limited’s head office, establishes a robust framework for collaboration between Green Corporate Initiative and Organic Pakistan, with a shared vision to make Pakistan food self-sufficient.
Through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innovation-centric initiatives, both organizations aim to foster resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity within the agricultural sector.
Commenting on the MoU, Shahid Nazeer, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Green Initiative said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to drive smart sustainable development and environmental stewardship in Pakistan.
By combining our expertise, resources, and networks, we are poised to create lasting impact and empower communities across the country."
Nadeem Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer, Organic Pakistan, said, "We are excited to embark on this journey of collaboration with the Green Corporate Initiative. Together, we aim to harness the transformative power of agriculture to address pressing challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous future for Pakistan. Our ultimate aim is to empower “the Kisaan of Pakistan, and make him/her the custodian of Pakistan’s prosperity."
Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) is a strategic initiative, dedicated to ensuring food security.
Founded on the principles of environmental stewardship and social responsibility, GCI leverages its expertise and resources to address pressing challenges in agriculture, environmental conservation, and community empowerment. With a focus on Pakistan’s food self-sufficiency.
Organic Pakistan is a pioneering organization committed to advancing sustainable solutions in Agriculture, Food, Health, and Environmental Security.
Established in 2006, the organization is dedicated to cultivating a thriving food and agriculture industry that benefits growers, producers, and consumers alike.
