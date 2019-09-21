MoU signed to promote Pak, Japan trade

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Japan Business Forum have signed a memorandum of understanding in which both institutions have agreed to identify the common challenges affecting their members and collectively develop responses to these challenges so that the trade between Pakistan and Japan can be increased

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Japan Business Forum have signed a memorandum of understanding in which both institutions have agreed to identify the common challenges affecting their members and collectively develop responses to these challenges so that the trade between Pakistan and Japan can be increased.

Under the said MoU, which was signed by President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda and Chairman PJBF Sohail P. Ahmed at a meeting held at Karachi Chamber, KCCI and PJBF will identify opportunities to maximize the efficiency of information exchange for industry friendly policies and industrial development in Pakistan for healthy market , said a KCCI press release on Friday.

KCCI and PJBF will also nominate a contact person from their institutions to form a working group on specific matters of common interest, research and industrial development, besides sharing details of those members who were currently engaged in trade with Japan.