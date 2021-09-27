UrduPoint.com

'Moulin Rouge!' Wins Big As Tony Awards Return To Broadway

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

'Moulin Rouge!' wins big as Tony Awards return to Broadway

New York, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Broadway on Sunday finally honored its best and brightest at the Tony Awards, more than a year late due to the coronavirus pandemic, with jukebox musical "Moulin Rouge!" sweeping the competition with 10 trophies.

The event took on a new look this year: most of the awards were handed out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event -- a concert celebrating the return of live theater in New York after an 18-month hiatus.

"Everyone here is vaxxed and tested, and everyone is wearing a mask -- every Broadway theater is going to look like this for a while and that's ok," host Leslie Odom Jr said at the start of the concert gala at the Winter Garden Theatre.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- a stage adaptation of the popular 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name about the famed Paris nightclub -- won for best musical, best actor and best actor in a featured role, as well as a host of technical honors.

The cast served up a colorful, sassy medley of hits from the show at their home theater, as did the cast of "Jagged Little Pill," a musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's seminal 1995 album of the same name.

Adrienne Warren, who won the Tony for best actress in a musical for her portrayal of Tina Turner in "Tina," gave a rousing performance with her castmates.

The concert also featured classic duets from popular musicals "Rent," "Wicked," "Ragtime" and "Hamilton," featuring a stream of Broadway A-listers.

The Tony for best play went to "The Inheritance," a reimagining of the E.M. Forster novel "Howards End" set in modern-day New York. The play won a total of four awards, including best director for Stephen Daldry.

"A Soldier's Play," a look at racism in the US military, won the award for best revival of a play -- and also scored an acting trophy for David Alan Grier, one of several first-time winners of the night.

