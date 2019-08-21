Mozambican President Invites Russian Companies to Apply for Tenders in African Country

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on Wednesday invited Russian entrepreneurs to apply for tenders as well as to invest in mining and metallurgy sectors in the southeast African nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on Wednesday invited Russian entrepreneurs to apply for tenders as well as to invest in mining and metallurgy sectors in the southeast African nation.

"We invite Russian enterprises to apply for tenders," Nyusi said at the opening of the Russia-Mozambique business forum.

The president pointed to successful cooperation with Russia's Alrosa diamond mining company, Rosneft oil firm and Gazprom energy giant.

"We urge further investment in metallurgy, infrastructure development, mining, agriculture and tourism," Nyusi stressed.

The Russia-Mozambique forum takes place ahead of the first Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October.