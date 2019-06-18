MPs propose increased allocation for CPEC Western Route

Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms Tuesday recommended to increase allocation of funds for Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Rs 20 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms Tuesday recommended to increase allocation of funds for Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) to Rs 20 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

"The estimated cost of Yarik (D.I.Khan) to Zhob section, (N-50 having a length of 210 kilometers, was Rs 76.486 billion but this year only Rs 1.00 billion have been allocated for this road," Senator Usman Khan Kakar said.

Similarly, he said the estimated cost of Zhob to Kuchlak road is Rs 63.8 billion however, this year an amount of Rs 9.4 billion have been allocated for this project which is quite meager.

"Therefore it is proposed that allocations for these projects should be increased to Rs 20 billion each.

" Meanwhile Senator Kulsoom Perveen said that for construction of two lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar should be enhanced from proposed Rs 2 billion for the year 2019-20 to Rs 5 billion besides enhancing allocation of Rs one billion to Rs five billion for construction of black top road Yakmach-Kharan raod.

Senator Lt General (retd) Syed Salah-Ud-Din Tirmzi said the road Mansehra-Naran Kalkhad is an important strategic road linking Gilgit Baltistan with rest of the country.

He said during summer, entire traffic from Gilgit Baltistan use this road.

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, an important China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also located on this road.

He said keeping in view the importance of this road, it is requested that Rs 2 billion be allocated for rehabilitation and repair of this road.