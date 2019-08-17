UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MRA Collected Rs 25m Tax During Current Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:12 PM

MRA collected Rs 25m tax during current month

The excise and taxation department collected Rs 25 million tax under motor registering authority (MRA) during the current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The excise and taxation department collected Rs 25 million tax under motor registering authority (MRA) during the current month.

Excise and Taxation Officer MRA section Sheikh Muhammad Arif told APP here on Saturday that there was relaxation for the submission of token tax with 10 per cent concession by August 31.

He said they had also set up 10 counters at the excise office for collecting token taxes, adding that an awareness drive was being launched from the next week to avail the concession.

He said token tax would be collected without fine during the next month while 10 to 25 per cent fine would be imposed from October 1 over non-payment of taxes.

He said owners could get thier vehicles registered in any district in the province through the online system.

He said MRA excise department had recovered over Rs 108.6 million in connection with registration of vehicles, transfer,token and others against a set target Rs 86 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles August October From Million

Recent Stories

FFD issues flood alert for Ravi, Chenab nullahs

4 minutes ago

Martyred soldier laid to rest

4 minutes ago

Planning Commission clarifies news item regarding ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister visits residence of Abdul Al ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan's Military Council Chief to Head Sovereign C ..

37 minutes ago

International community urged to take notice of hu ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.