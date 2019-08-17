MRA collected Rs 25m tax during current month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The excise and taxation department collected Rs 25 million tax under motor registering authority (MRA) during the current month.

Excise and Taxation Officer MRA section Sheikh Muhammad Arif told APP here on Saturday that there was relaxation for the submission of token tax with 10 per cent concession by August 31.

He said they had also set up 10 counters at the excise office for collecting token taxes, adding that an awareness drive was being launched from the next week to avail the concession.

He said token tax would be collected without fine during the next month while 10 to 25 per cent fine would be imposed from October 1 over non-payment of taxes.

He said owners could get thier vehicles registered in any district in the province through the online system.

He said MRA excise department had recovered over Rs 108.6 million in connection with registration of vehicles, transfer,token and others against a set target Rs 86 million.