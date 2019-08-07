MRA to launch token tax awareness drive after Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Motor Registering Authority (MRA) of the Excise and taxation department will launch an awareness drive soon after Eidul Azha to sensitize motorists about depositing token taxes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Motor Registering Authority (MRA) of the Excise and taxation department will launch an awareness drive soon after Eidul Azha to sensitize motorists about depositing token taxes.

Excise and Taxation Officer MRA section, Sheikh Muhammad Arif told APP here on Wednesday that there was relaxation for depositing token tax with ten percent concession by August 31.

He said, they had also established ten counters at the excise office for collection of token taxes and to avert citizens from long queues.

He said that token tax would be collected without any fine during the month of September while 10 to 25 percent fine would be imposed from Oct Ist onward for non-payment of token taxes.

He said that vehicles owners could get their vehicles registered in any district of the entire province through online system.

He said that MRA excise department had recovered over Rs 108.6 million in connection with registration of vehicles, transfer, token and others against set target of Rs 86 million which was over Rs 20 million during the month of July.

Arif said that annually about 100,000 vehicles were registered with the excise office, adding that about 90,000 motorcycles and 10,000 vehicles registered.