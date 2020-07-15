UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan Assumes Charge As CCP Chairperson

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:46 PM

Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan assumes charge as CCP Chairperson

The newly appointed Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan has assumed the charge of her office after the Federal Government issued a notification of her appointment as the Member and Chairperson of CCP for a three year term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Chairperson of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan has assumed the charge of her office after the Federal Government issued a notification of her appointment as the Member and Chairperson of CCP for a three year term.

Ms. Hassan studied Law at King's College London and also possesses an L.L.M. degree, said a statement issued by CCP here on Wednesday.

She has over 25 years of experience including over 8 years in public service.

For the last 7 years she has been in private practice, as Senior Partner of Islamabad based law firm.

She was also Member of the Audit Oversight board, Independent Director/ Chairperson Pakistan LNG Limited and has held independent directorships including on the boards of pakistan stock exchange and various other listed companies.

Ms. Hassan served as one of the founding Members of CCP from 2007 to 2010, and as its Chairperson from 2010 to 2013. She has authored, co-authored most of the seminal Orders passed by CCP, including those that resulted in breaking the most pernicious of cartels.

During her term, the CCP witnessed peak enforcement against cartel and other anti-competitive practices taking the amount of penalty imposed from PKR 7 billion to over PKR 26 billion.

She was instrumental in the establishment of the Office of Fair Trading within CCP and has authored numerous position papers, guidelines, policy notes on important issues of competition law and policy.

Earlier, she has also served as General Counsel/Executive Director at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in 2001.

Under her leadership, the CCP was twice nominated/short listed amongst top five agencies for GCR Enforcement 'Agency of the year Award' out of 42 agencies in the region of Asia Pacific middle East and Africa, by the Global Competition Review.

Peer Review by UNCTAD was also accepted at her request in 2012 and CCP was quoted "as an example of institution building" in its report.

Ms. Hassan was recognized as one of 100 successful women in anti-trust globally Global Competition Review in 2013. She has the honor of being nominated/recommended for Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her work, both by her predecessor and her successor at CCP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) London Middle East Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistani Rupee Women Competition Commission Of Pakistan From Government Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

48 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed expresses optimism about recorded ..

1 hour ago

Russian Ship's Crew Quarantined at Chinese Port Af ..

46 seconds ago

Youth stabbed to death in Tharparkar

48 seconds ago

SECP organizes webinar on revamping of the Securit ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.