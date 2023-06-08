MSCI-EM Index declined by 1.0 percent in July-March FY2023

During July-March FY2023, the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Market (MSCI-EM) Index declined by 1.0 percent, which is an index of 24 emerging stock markets

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :During July-March FY2023, the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Market (MSCI-EM) Index declined by 1.0 percent, which is an index of 24 emerging stock markets.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, the performance of major international stock markets remained volatile during the outgoing fiscal year, mainly due to global financial conditions.

The survey said that an increase has been observed in the S&P 500 of the US (8.6%), CAC 40 of France (23.6%), BSE Sensex 30 of India (11.3%), PSEi Composite of the Philippines (5.6%) and FTSE Straits Times of Singapore (5.1%).

Contrarily, the Shanghai Composite of China, VN30 Index of Vietnam, Hang Seng of Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur Composite Index of Malaysia declined by 3.7 percent, 14.0 percent, 6.7 percent, and 1.

5 percent, respectively.

The KSE-100 index registered a decline from 41,540.8 points to 40,000.8 points from 30 June 2022 to 31st March 2023.

The Index closed at its highest point of 43,676.6 on 17th August 2022, whereas its lowest closing point was 38,342.2 on 17 January 2023.

As of 31st March 2023, the number of listed companies stood at 526, with a market capitalization of Rs 6,108 billion.

During July-March FY2023, corporations raised Rs 99.0 billion by issuing 20 debt securities.

While 117 previous corporate debt securities worth Rs 826.6 billion remain outstanding.

Moreover, during July-March FY2023, 2.96 million lots of various commodities' future contracts including gold, crude oil, and US equity indices worth Rs 3.49 trillion were traded on Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited.