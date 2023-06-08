UrduPoint.com

MSCI-EM Index Declined By 1.0 Percent In July-March FY2023

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 08:54 PM

MSCI-EM Index declined by 1.0 percent in July-March FY2023

During July-March FY2023, the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Market (MSCI-EM) Index declined by 1.0 percent, which is an index of 24 emerging stock markets

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :During July-March FY2023, the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Market (MSCI-EM) Index declined by 1.0 percent, which is an index of 24 emerging stock markets.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, the performance of major international stock markets remained volatile during the outgoing fiscal year, mainly due to global financial conditions.

The survey said that an increase has been observed in the S&P 500 of the US (8.6%), CAC 40 of France (23.6%), BSE Sensex 30 of India (11.3%), PSEi Composite of the Philippines (5.6%) and FTSE Straits Times of Singapore (5.1%).

Contrarily, the Shanghai Composite of China, VN30 Index of Vietnam, Hang Seng of Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur Composite Index of Malaysia declined by 3.7 percent, 14.0 percent, 6.7 percent, and 1.

5 percent, respectively.

The KSE-100 index registered a decline from 41,540.8 points to 40,000.8 points from 30 June 2022 to 31st March 2023.

The Index closed at its highest point of 43,676.6 on 17th August 2022, whereas its lowest closing point was 38,342.2 on 17 January 2023.

As of 31st March 2023, the number of listed companies stood at 526, with a market capitalization of Rs 6,108 billion.

During July-March FY2023, corporations raised Rs 99.0 billion by issuing 20 debt securities.

While 117 previous corporate debt securities worth Rs 826.6 billion remain outstanding.

Moreover, during July-March FY2023, 2.96 million lots of various commodities' future contracts including gold, crude oil, and US equity indices worth Rs 3.49 trillion were traded on Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India China France Oil Shanghai Stanley Hong Kong Kuala Lumpur Singapore Philippines Malaysia Vietnam January March June August PMEX Gold Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

35 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

35 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

35 minutes ago
 PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-2 ..

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

29 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.