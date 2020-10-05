UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MUFAP, CDC Sign MoU For Mutual Fund Digital Platform

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

MUFAP, CDC sign MoU for Mutual Fund Digital Platform

Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (through its subsidiary ITMinds Limited) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and implementation of a digital platform for the support of the Mutual Fund industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (through its subsidiary ITMinds Limited) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and implementation of a digital platform for the support of the Mutual Fund industry.

Aamir Khan, Chairman - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) presided at the MoU Signing Ceremony, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, describing the features of the platform, CEO-CDC Badiuddin Akber said, "This FinTech solution aims to enhance the investor outreach for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) by leveraging the power of technology to provide a convenient, informative and interactive medium for investors to invest in a wide range of investment products offered by different mutual funds." Dr Amjad Waheed, Chairman MUFAP lauded the efforts of CDC and SECP said that this initiative will pave way for the growth of the Mutual Fund Industry.

Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan said, "This initiative is in line with SECP's highly recommended course of action for the mutual fund industry which advocates the development of alternate distribution channels and digital platforms.

The recent circumstances induced by the coronavirus pandemic make it all the more exigent for AMCs to undergo complete digital transformation.

This platform will facilitate investors from specific market segments and low risk investors, thus promoting financial inclusion at the grass root level and harvesting the savings culture in Pakistan."Farrukh Sabzwari, Commissioner Specialized Companies Division SECP, Khalida Habib, Executive Director, Specialized Companies Division, SECP Chairman CDC, Moin Fudda also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Aamir Khan Company Market All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.