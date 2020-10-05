MUFAP, CDC sign MoU for Mutual Fund Digital Platform

Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (through its subsidiary ITMinds Limited) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and implementation of a digital platform for the support of the Mutual Fund industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):

Aamir Khan, Chairman - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) presided at the MoU Signing Ceremony, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, describing the features of the platform, CEO-CDC Badiuddin Akber said, "This FinTech solution aims to enhance the investor outreach for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) by leveraging the power of technology to provide a convenient, informative and interactive medium for investors to invest in a wide range of investment products offered by different mutual funds." Dr Amjad Waheed, Chairman MUFAP lauded the efforts of CDC and SECP said that this initiative will pave way for the growth of the Mutual Fund Industry.

Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan said, "This initiative is in line with SECP's highly recommended course of action for the mutual fund industry which advocates the development of alternate distribution channels and digital platforms.

The recent circumstances induced by the coronavirus pandemic make it all the more exigent for AMCs to undergo complete digital transformation.

This platform will facilitate investors from specific market segments and low risk investors, thus promoting financial inclusion at the grass root level and harvesting the savings culture in Pakistan."Farrukh Sabzwari, Commissioner Specialized Companies Division SECP, Khalida Habib, Executive Director, Specialized Companies Division, SECP Chairman CDC, Moin Fudda also spoke on the occasion.