Muhammad Abid Appointed Chief (Admin Pool)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Muhammad Abid appointed Chief (Admin Pool)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Abid, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, presently he posted as Chief (IR-Formations), IR Operation Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR also notify that Farooq Ahmed, a BS-18 officer of IT Cadre appointed as Deputy Commissioner (MIS), Chief Coordinator, Computer Wing (IR), Islamabad.

Abdul Majid Yousfani, a BS-20 officer of PCS has restored the post of Chief, FBR HQ, Islamabad.

