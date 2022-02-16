UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Abid Appointed Commissioner-IR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Abid, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Commissioner-IR (Zone-I), Regional Tax Office Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Abid, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Commissioner-IR (Zone-I), Regional Tax Office Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-III), Regional Tax Office, Lahore and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Zulqarnain Ali Shaheen Haral, a BS-20 officer of IR Services has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Audit-III), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

Noman Malik, a BS-20 officer of IR services has assumed that charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-II), Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

Muhammad Khalid Malik, a BS-20 officer of IR services has assumed the charged of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR), Faisalabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad FBR Post

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

36 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JC ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees in Political St ..

1 minute ago
 Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to P ..

Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to Play Independent Role on World ..

1 minute ago
 President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 16 Feb 2022

1 minute ago
 ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops ..

ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops in last 45 days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>