Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Abid, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Commissioner-IR (Zone-I), Regional Tax Office Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-III), Regional Tax Office, Lahore and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Zulqarnain Ali Shaheen Haral, a BS-20 officer of IR Services has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Audit-III), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

Noman Malik, a BS-20 officer of IR services has assumed that charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-II), Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

Muhammad Khalid Malik, a BS-20 officer of IR services has assumed the charged of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR), Faisalabad.