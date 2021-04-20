UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Ahmad Appointed GGAPCP President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Muhammad Ahmad appointed GGAPCP President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Muhammad Ahmad, President Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council Pakistan (GGAPCP), Chairman Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) and Convener of the Regional Standing Committee on "Jewellery Manufacturers" for the year 2021.

In a letter, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Maggoo expressing confidence in the capabilities of Muhammad Ahmad, has asked him to select members of the committee from different chambers/associations, across the province, possessing relevant expertise to chalk out a comprehensive plan of activities to push the gems and jewellery sector upward.

It may be worth mentioning here that Muhammad Ahmad had the honour to lead the committee for consecutive eight years till 2017.

In year 2018, he was assigned to head the Regional Standing Committee on Mines & Minerals, and then again had the crown of Convenor regional standing committee on gems & jewellery.

Muhammad Ahmad expressing his gratitude to the FPCCI leadership for reposing confidence in the abilities has assured that he would leave no stone unturned for resolving the issues being faced by the community in jewellery manufacturing and trade. He said that main hurdle in the development of this sector is SRO-760 due to which exports of this sector have declined to virtually nil. He said there was a need to supplement the efforts of the present government to put the country on road to prosperity and economic viability byincreasing exports and withdrawal of SRO-760 will pave way for bringing the gems & jewellery sector backto export.

