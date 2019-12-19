UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Alamgir Appointed New CEO NPO

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Muhammad Alamgir appointed new CEO NPO

Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO) and has assumed the charge of his office

Muhammad Alamgir has been appointed as CEO of NPO for a period of 3 years.

Muhammad Alamgir has been appointed as CEO of NPO for a period of 3 years, said a press release issued here Thursday.

With professional working experience of more than 28 years at various key positions, his last position was Chief Executive Officer, Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC).

He has diverse experience of Small Medium Enterprises (SME) development, innovation and technology up-gradation, enterprise development and project Management.

He has worked closely with stakeholders representing federal and provincial governments, private sector and donor agencies (World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit�(GIZ).

He earned his master's degree in mechanical engineering from University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and also holds advance diploma in business management from London, UK under British Council Scholarship, it said.

He has attended various executive courses from the world's leading institutes including CASIN Switzerland, University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Australia, Association of Business Executives (ABE) London UK and Japan Productivity Centre (JPC) Tokyo Japan.

Earlier he has served as CEO SMEDA, MoI&P the leading SME development agency of the Government of Pakistan.

He led the process of institutional reform at SMEDA that resulted in launch of new initiatives and partnerships with stakeholders from the private sector, as well as international development agencies.

Before joining SMEDA, he had worked on leading positions in Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), it said.

With strong leadership qualities, he has played an instrumental role in bringing about a paradigm shift to uplift and develop SMEs in Pakistan, especially in the area of technology innovation and up gradation and skills development.

It is envisioned that under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, NPO Pakistan will be further strengthened and continue its productivity journey for making Pakistan more productive and competitive, it added.

