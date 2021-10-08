Muhammad Ali appointed as Chief (Admin Pool) FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Ali, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ), Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Chief (IR-Formation), FBR (HQ), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

Ms. Nafeesa Satti, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (ICTO Zone), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

FBR also notified that Ms.

Fauzia Adil, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Appeals-IX), Lahore.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Legal), LTO, Lahore.

FBR also notified that Abdul Rehman Bullo, an IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR), Karachi.

Najeeb Ahmad Memon, An IRS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Commissioner-IR, Benami Zone-III, Karachi.