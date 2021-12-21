Muhammad Asghar appointed as Chief Collector, Customs

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday appointed Muhammad Asghar Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief Collector of Customs (North), Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Rawalpindi and assumed the charge of the post.