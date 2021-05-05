UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Imran Appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Muhammad Imran appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Imran, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here on Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on acting charge basis) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

He assumed the charge of the post.

