Muhammad Imran appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Imran, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

According to FBR notification issued here on Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on acting charge basis) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

He assumed the charge of the post.