Muhammad Iqbal appointed as DG (DNFBPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Director General (DG), Designated Non Financial business and Professions (DNFBPs) Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Dr. Bashirullah Khan, a BS-21 officer of IRS has relinquished the additional responsibility of the post of DG (DNFBPs).