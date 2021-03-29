UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Iqbal Appointed As DG (DNFBPs)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Muhammad Iqbal appointed as DG (DNFBPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Director General (DG), Designated Non Financial business and Professions (DNFBPs) Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Monday, he has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Dr. Bashirullah Khan, a BS-21 officer of IRS has relinquished the additional responsibility of the post of DG (DNFBPs).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business FBR Post

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

55 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

1 minute ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

46 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.