Muhammad Iqbal appointed as DG special initiatives FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Muhammad Iqbal Bhawana, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Director General, Special Initiatives,FBR (station at Karachi).

According to FBR notification issued here on Monday, he relinquished the charge of the post Director General, Directorate General of Law and Prosecution, Islamabad (station at Karachi) and assumed the charge.

FBR also notified that Abdul Majid Yousfani, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director General (OPS), Directorate General of Law and Prosecution, Islamabad (stationed at Karachi).

Ms. Zeba Azhar, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director, Directorate of Law and Prosecution, Karachi.