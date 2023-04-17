UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Iqbal Appointed 'Member FBR'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Muhammad Iqbal appointed 'Member FBR'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as a Member of FBR Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, "He has resigned from the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Office, Islamabad, and has taken over the post.

" FBR also informed, "Faisal Rauf Memon, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Post Commissioner-IR (Zone-I), Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.""Hayat Muhammad, a BS-19 officer of International Relations (IR) services has taken over the charge of the Post SA to Member (Admin/HR), FBR (HQ), Islamabad," It added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad FBR Post From

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

42 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

42 minutes ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

43 minutes ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.