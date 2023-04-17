Muhammad Iqbal appointed 'Member FBR'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as a Member of FBR Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, "He has resigned from the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Tax Office, Islamabad, and has taken over the post.

" FBR also informed, "Faisal Rauf Memon, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Post Commissioner-IR (Zone-I), Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.""Hayat Muhammad, a BS-19 officer of International Relations (IR) services has taken over the charge of the Post SA to Member (Admin/HR), FBR (HQ), Islamabad," It added.