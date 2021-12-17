UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Sadiq Appointed As Chief Collector, Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

Muhammad Sadiq appointed as Chief Collector, Customs

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Member, FBR, HQ, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Talha Masood, an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) has assumed the charged of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis), Regional Tax Office, Quetta.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Quetta FBR Post

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 hours ago
 NH&MP officials give road safety tips to students

NH&MP officials give road safety tips to students

2 minutes ago
 EU makes medicines offer to defuse N. Ireland row ..

EU makes medicines offer to defuse N. Ireland row with UK

2 minutes ago
 Govt supporting all measures aiming to boost econo ..

Govt supporting all measures aiming to boost economic activity: Tarin

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt approves 317 jobs under deceased quota: ..

Sindh govt approves 317 jobs under deceased quota: CS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.