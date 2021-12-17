Muhammad Sadiq appointed as Chief Collector, Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday appointed Muhammad Sadiq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan, Quetta.

According to the FBR notification issued here, he relinquished the charge of the post of Member, FBR, HQ, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Talha Masood, an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) has assumed the charged of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis), Regional Tax Office, Quetta.