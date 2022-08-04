Muhammad Tariq appointed Member FBR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Ch. Muhammad Tariq, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Member FBR (HQ), Islamabad (Stationed at Lahore).

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, he has resigned from the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ms. Bushra Jaffar, BS-19 Officer, has taken over the charge of Post Secretary (Admin Pool), FBR (HQ) on repatriation from deputation.