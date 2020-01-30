Muhammadmian Somroo expects Rs 150 billion revenue from privatization of PSEs

Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammadmian Somroo Wednesday said the government would earn Rs 150 billions non tax revenue from the privatization of six loss making Public Sector Entities (PSEs) by June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammadmian Somroo Wednesday said the government would earn Rs 150 billions non tax revenue from the privatization of six loss making Public Sector Entities (PSEs) by June 30.

These six loss making PSEs are Sind Engineering, SME bank, Guddu Power Plant ,Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM),First Women Bank Limited and Jinnah Convention Centre.

He said this while addressing a press conference, accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Secretary Privatization Commission, Rizwan Malik here.

He said the government was committed to carry forward its privatization programme by completing all targeted transactions within the stipulated time by end of this financial year.

The minister said that it was after the ten years gap that strategic sales of public entities were being initiated in the country by the incumbent government, adding that renowned world companies were participating in the privatization proceedings, which showed restoration of confidence on government policies for investments in the country.

He said companies from Japan, Thailand, Korea and Malaysia had shown interest in the privatization process.

The minister said that the government also intended to sale out around 27 public real-estate properties which would be put for auction within two months.

He said that initially, the government intended to privatize that organization that were running in loss adding that Pakistan Steal Mills (PSM) restructuring was among top priorities for which financial advisor had already been hired.

In addition, the government also intended to privatize SME bank which had also been in loss while Guddu Power Plant, Sindh Engineering were also on cards, he added.

The minister said that secondly, the government would focus on that organizations which had ability to earn but due to some reason were not earning, adding that these organization would be restructured through public-private partnership.

He said that efficacy and transparency would be ensured in the process of privatization of these entities.

Secretary Privatization Commission, Rizwan Malik said the government wanted active privatization plan initially for 6 to 7 PSEs while another 10 entities had been included for the next phase.

He said that companies from all over the world including European Union, Middle East, Japan and South Korea had shown interest in privatization of local entities.