Open Menu

Mujtaba Inaugurates Four Newly Constructed Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated four newly-constructed roads in Union Council 45 (PP-158, NA-118) of the Shad Bagh area, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurated four newly-constructed roads in Union Council 45 (PP-158, NA-118) of the Shad Bagh area, here on Saturday.

The inaugurated roads include Triple Road Shad Bagh, Ehsan Road, Sher Shah Road, and Kashmir Road. The minister formally opened these projects by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

During the event, locals and community leaders warmly welcomed the finance minister, expressing their appreciation for the timely completion of these vital development projects, which they described as a landmark step for the area’s growth and progress.

In his address, the minister stressed the importance of road infrastructure as a backbone for economic development. He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing economic activities at the grassroots level by ensuring the rehabilitation and construction of road networks.

“The construction of roads at the Union Council level will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by facilitating daily commutes and business activities.

These roads will not only enhance travel convenience but also provide a much-needed boost to local economic activities,” he said.

The minister extended his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for prioritizing this critical development project. He remarked, “Under the visionary leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is witnessing the completion of development projects at an unprecedented pace. She is upholding the legacy of public service established by her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”

He expressed optimism that such initiatives would position Punjab at the forefront of national development and ensure the provision of essential services and infrastructure for its people.

Finance Minister assured that government would continue its unwavering efforts to uplift communities through more development projects.

Following the inauguration, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Bilawal Shah, where he offered Fateha and laid a chadar as a mark of respect.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab Road Progress Bagh Event Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited NA-118 PP-158

Recent Stories

LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

5 minutes ago
 UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis ..

UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan

23 minutes ago
 Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with ..

Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect

24 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on prio ..

IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority

16 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Kha ..

Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif

24 minutes ago
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads

Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads

44 minutes ago
 Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hos ..

Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza

1 hour ago
 EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaija ..

EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

28 minutes ago
 Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake ..

Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy t ..

Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change

22 minutes ago
 Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two

Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business